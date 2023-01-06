Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.28

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $9.55. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 4,595 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

