Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.87

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 5917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 976,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 618,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,123,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

