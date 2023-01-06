Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

