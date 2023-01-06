PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 106,454 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

