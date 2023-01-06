Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.14). Approximately 69,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 228,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Pelatro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

About Pelatro

(Get Rating)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

Featured Articles

