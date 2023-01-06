PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $95.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

