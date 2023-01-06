PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 201,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

