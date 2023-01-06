Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $874.93 million and $1.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002963 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011410 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
