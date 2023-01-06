Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Passage Bio by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

