Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.64 million. Pacira BioSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

