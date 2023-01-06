Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.