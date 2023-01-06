Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
