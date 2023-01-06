Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
