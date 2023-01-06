Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $150,257.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,817.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00446342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00917867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00110058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00592388 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00253430 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,394,639 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

