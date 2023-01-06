Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $144,930.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00443661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00926962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00109728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00601645 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00256208 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,383,360 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

