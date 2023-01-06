Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

