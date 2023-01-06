OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.05

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.