Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 583,119 shares.The stock last traded at $12.73 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

