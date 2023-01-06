Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,687 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

