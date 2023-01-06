Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $11.33 Million in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 32.13% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

DAX opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

