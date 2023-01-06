Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

NASDAQ COST opened at $450.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.67 and its 200-day moving average is $500.85.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

