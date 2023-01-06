Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 182.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

