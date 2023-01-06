Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Planet Fitness

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

