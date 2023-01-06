Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $555.02 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

