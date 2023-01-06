Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Elastic worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $16,393,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Elastic stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

