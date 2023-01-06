Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 140,398 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $25.27 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

