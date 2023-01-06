Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

