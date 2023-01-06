Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

