Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1.65 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00041772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

