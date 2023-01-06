Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 155,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.49. 16,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.