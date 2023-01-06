Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTEX. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Down 3.3 %

OTEX stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 27.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,750,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 380,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,493,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

