Ontology Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Ontology has a total market cap of $137.50 million and $9.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.86 or 0.07430481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.