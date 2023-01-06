ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 80,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,484,772 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $17.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

ON Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 159.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 9.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,799,000 after buying an additional 794,913 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

