OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $26.79 or 0.00159344 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $21.20 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00449315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.62 or 0.01763482 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.25 or 0.30696738 BTC.

About OKB

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

