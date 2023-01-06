Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Up 28%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 28% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,110,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,043,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Oblong Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 389.08% and a negative return on equity of 74.66%. Analysts forecast that Oblong, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

