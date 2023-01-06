Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $998,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,288. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

