Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 56,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,957. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

