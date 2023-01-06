Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 95,776 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 15,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,542. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

