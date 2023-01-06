NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Up 7.2%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.64 and last traded at $129.64. Approximately 14,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.