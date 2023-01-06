Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP opened at $11.30 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

