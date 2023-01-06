Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NQP opened at $11.30 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
