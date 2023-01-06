Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Up 0.4%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.69. 814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

