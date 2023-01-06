Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

