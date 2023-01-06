Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

