Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
