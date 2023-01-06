Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $513,132.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,529,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $3,058,378.20.

Nuvalent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 124,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,405. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

