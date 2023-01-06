NULS (NULS) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, NULS has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $789,491.50 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30300289 BTC.

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

