NuCypher Price Hits $0.0853 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $59.96 million and $1.28 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

