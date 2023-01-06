NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.66

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $10.49. NSK shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 7,731 shares trading hands.

NSK Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

