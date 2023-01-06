Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.1 %

NVS stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.