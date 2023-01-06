Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVS opened at $90.80 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

