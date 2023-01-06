NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $588,577.76

NFT (NFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $588,577.76 and approximately $2,576.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00233661 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01601844 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,576.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.