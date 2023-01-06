NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.70) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,273.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.