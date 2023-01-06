NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,600 ($67.47) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,505.43.

NEXT Price Performance

NXGPF remained flat at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

